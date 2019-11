PITTSBURG — The SEK Humane Society will be hosting its annual Fall Bake Sale on Saturday, November 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Mall located in Pittsburg.

All profits will go to the organizations animals at their no-kill animal shelter. Also, for every purchase, each customer will receive a coupon from Brewed Ambrosia located inside the mall.

For more information, please contact our Business & Promotions Manager, Jasmine Kyle, at 785-275-1631 or jkylesekhs@yahoo.com.