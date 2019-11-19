1. No one spoke during the citizens’ forum period of the meeting.

2. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Bob Kunshek presented the planning and zoning report and the council unanimously approved a special use permit for Monica Kellogg to use her building at 214 E. McKay St. for both residential and commercial purposes following a motion by Councilmember LaDonna Pyle, which was seconded by Councilmember Pat Clinton.

3. The council appointed Linsday Smith as city treasurer and approved a proposal from Jerry Mitchell, CPA, for the city’s 2020 audit.

4. The council voted in favor of repealing two city ordinances, one which had allowed for an abatement of water charges for new city residents and another which had regulated swimming pools and hot tubs.

5. Following a 15-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters, the council approved a motion by Councilmember David Hogard to appoint Interim City Clerk Jayme Mjelde, Interim City Administrator John Zafuta, and Interim City Attorney Stephen Angermayer to their respective positions in full-time capacities. The motion was seconded by Pyle and approved by a 6-to-1 vote, with Councilmember Tom Sighel voting in opposition. Although Councilmember Marc McCully attended the beginning of the meeting, he had left by the time the vote was taken.