PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State Football announced the resignation of Head Coach Tim Beck on Monday.

"On behalf of everyone at Pittsburg State University, I want to thank Coach Beck for his tremendous service to his alma mater," said PSU athletic director Jim Johnson in a press release from Pitt State Athletics. "We are grateful for everything Tim has done to help further the tradition and legacy of Pitt State football. We wish he and his family nothing but the best moving forward."

Beck was apart of the Pittsburg State coaching staff for over 30 years, beginning as a student-assistant in 1987.

Beck served as the defensive coordinator for two years, before becoming the offensive coordinator from 1994-2009.

In 2004, the Gorillas notched a program-record 837 points, while also breaking the NCAA all division records for rushing yards in a season with 5,320 and total offense in a season with 8,976 yards.

In 2008, Beck was named the NCAA Division II Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.com.

Beck became the Head Coach in 2009, and compiled a 82-35 record as head coach in 10 seasons.

Following the 2011 campaign, Beck was named the National Coach of the Year from FieldTurf™, Don Hansen Football Committee and Liberty Mutual after leading the Gorillas to a 13-1 season, which culminated in the program’s second NCAA national championship.

During his time as head coach, Beck led PSU to two MIAA Championships and NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and amassed a 8-1 postseason record.

During his time on the PSU coaching staff, Beck helped the program achieve a 314-85-2 record, along with two national championships and 14 conference championships.