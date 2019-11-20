City employees had a discussion with the Arma City Council about issues including Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance cost increases. After hearing from employees the council decided to table the issue until Dec. 2.

The council looked at city attorney application packets and decided to bring in Angela Meyer and Kevin Mitchelson to the next meeting for discussion.

A bid for workman’s compensation was accepted.

In a previous council meeting the council discussed the fitting and purchase of bulletproof vests for the city’s police officers. Discussion continued and it was decided that three vests will be fitted for current officers and two adjustable vests will be purchased for part time officers.

Terry Sercer provided the council with the 2018 Audit Report. He encouraged the city to have a second person look over documents after they are created to catch any mistakes which could cause any audit issues. The audit was approved.