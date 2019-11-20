1. County Clerk Don Pyle announced that based on write-in votes, Jennifer Pritchett won one of two Unified School District 247 school board seats that was among the last election races left to have a winner declared. Pyle flipped a coin to decide the final USD 247 school board race where there was a tie between Jerry Seeley and James Johnson, with the result that Seeley was declared the winner.

2. County Counselor Jim Emerson requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters. Commissioners Bruce Blair and Jeremy Johnson each requested 10-minute executive sessions to discuss matters of attorney-client privilege.

3. Under old business, Emerson brought up the City of Pittsburg’s plans to annex Mike Carpino Ford Lincoln into the city and addressed some questions the county commissioners had asked about the plan. Following the discussion, Johnson made a motion to approve a resolution allowing the annexation which was approved by the commission.

4. In response to a question from Commissioner Tom Moody, Emerson gave an update on a sewer line relocation project near Franklin that the county is working on with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the next steps the county has to take.

5. After its executive sessions, the commission appointed Johnson to represent the county on the board of Southeast Kansas Recycling, Inc. following a motion by Moody, which was seconded by Blair. Johnson said he wanted to look into possible costs of setting up a waste transfer station as compared with costs of a renewed contract with the Oak Grove Landfill near Arcadia and made a motion to hire Triad Environmental Services to study the issue, which was approved by the commission.