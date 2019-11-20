FRIDAY

Tastes and sounds of nations

On Friday, the International Student Association will host Taste and Sounds of Nations from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the lower level of Grubbs Hall, followed by performances from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center.

This annual event is free and enables attendees to travel the world in one night without leaving campus by tasting a variety of food samples from several countries and view cultural music and dance performances. Although it is primarily intended for students, staff, and faculty, members of the public are welcome, too.

Badges and Burgers

Police officers and firefighters will be cooking up lunch at Badges and Burgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Fire Station 1. People can purchase a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips, drink, and cookie for $5. People can drive through and pick up or sit down and have lunch with the fire department and police department. All proceeds will go to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center in Pittsburg.

For more information call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-235-0400.

SATURDAY

Just Breathe Variety Show

The “Just Breathe” variety show will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium. The show is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and are only sold at the door. Local dancers, vocalists and musicians will perform. People can learn more about the performers on the show’s Facebook event page.

At the end of the show, Aven Palmer, who has CF, and her sisters will do a special performance together.

National touring act: Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

The National touring act: Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Jessica Sherr stars in this 90-minute solo show and takes audiences back to 1939, when Bette Davis has been nominated for an Academy Award. Sherr becomes the feisty, uncompromising movie star as she spills the beans on the inner workings of Hollywood during the Golden Years and illustrates what made Bette Davis a legend, a household name, and a film icon whose work will never be forgotten.

Discounted tickets for PSU students, faculty, and staff are available, with valid PSU ID, purchased and picked up in person, at PSU Ticket Office in Room 137 of the Garfield Weede Building.

SUNDAY

Easy Fudge Class

People can learn to make fudge just in time for the holidays. Attendees will make several different recipes to satisfy nearly every sweet tooth. The class will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the McCune Farm to Market located at 604 Hickory Street, McCune. People can call 620-404-9710 to enroll. Cost: $35.