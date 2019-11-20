WEBB CITY, Mo. — On Monday, after responding to a call to Hostetter Dental in Webb City, police discovered two people dead.

During subsequent investigation, “we discovered conclusive evidence that Windell D. Glass (55-year old white male from Pittsburg, Kansas) shot and killed Dr. Camille E. Hostetter (45-year old white female from Joplin, Missouri) with a handgun inside their place of employment,” according to a release from Webb City Police Chief Don Melton. “Mr. Glass then shot and killed himself with the same handgun. Dr. Hostetter and Mr. Glass both worked at Hostetter Dental practice. The couple had been married but filed for divorce in February 2019.”

Melton said in the release that the Webb City Police Department was thankful to investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Joplin Police Department, and the Southwestern Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force for their assistance in the investigation.

“We would also like to thank the numerous other law enforcement agencies who offered their assistance during the investigation,” Melton said in the release. “Finally we would like to thank the news media along with those on social media for their patience while we conducted our investigation.”

Melton added that the department sent its condolences and its prayers to the Hostetter and Glass families and it was asking the public to allow them to grieve the tragedy in private.