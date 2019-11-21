PITTSBURG — On Friday, Nov. 8, Pittsburg police officers recieved a report of a 13-year-old juvenile victim receiving inappropriate text messages from an adult male suspect, who had allegedly been soliciting the juvenile victim for sexual relations.

Continued investigation into this incident by detectives resulted in 42-year-old Ronald W. McDaniel, of Pittsburg, being positively identified as the suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, McDaniel was taken into custody without incident and transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. McDaniel was arrested for felony electronic solicitation of a child, felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment by a telecommunications device. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

In July, as a result of a separate investigation, McDaniel was arrested for three counts of felony lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of misdemeanor stalking for allegedly following and exposing himself to a 10-year-old juvenile victim and an 11-year-old juvenile victim on three separate dates.

The investigation into the Nov. 8 incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.