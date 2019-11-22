PITTSBURG — Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 1, the Pittsburg Police Department will join many other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will underwrite overtime enforcement efforts that specifically aim at removing impaired drivers from the roads and ticketing vehicle occupants who are unrestrained or whose child passengers are unrestrained.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be drinking – any amount at all– don’t even consider driving home,” Chief of Police Brent Narges said in a release. “Arrange to ride with a non-drinking acquaintance, taxi service, or driving service using your mobile phone. Don’t let pride or concerns for your convenience endanger your life and the lives of innocent others.”

Drivers are reminded to always wear their seatbelts and not begin driving until everyone riding with them is buckled in.

“This is your best defense against death and injury, it is their best defense, and it is the law,” Narges said. “You will live with the consequences – good or bad – the rest of your life. By always following these simple rules, you can preserve life – maybe your life – and certainly your cash. You can safely arrive.”