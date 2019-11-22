PITTSBURG — The number of small businesses in Pittsburg has grown in recent years and upcoming events are set to encourage shopping local for the holiday season.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Home for the Holidays is a week-long event which kicks-off on Monday. There are 27 businesses participating this year and a list can be found on the chamber’s website at pittsburgareachamber.com.

People need to visit the businesses to enter to win money to help finish their holiday shopping, said Julie Reams, chamber membership and special events director. The chamber will be giving away $1,000 total in certificates from participating businesses. Drawings will be held Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Entrants must be 18 years old or over to win.

“It gets people in their door to see what they have to offer,” Reams said. “There’s no purchase necessary to enter.”

The other event, Small Business Saturday, is a partnership between the chamber and the Downtown Advisory Board and will take place on Nov. 30. According to Reams, area businesses will be offering discounts throughout the day in honor of Small Business Saturday.

“It’s a good day to get out and do some holiday shopping and support local business,” said Brittan Brenner, assistant planner for Pittsburg.

Small businesses often support the community through sponsorships, like sports teams and other programs.

People can pick up their passport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the courtyard of Block22.

The passport is then to be brought to each of the businesses where it will get it stamped. By stopping at 10 participating stores people become eligible to enter to win prize bundles which include merchandize from the stores. People can drop their passport off at the last store they enter. Winners will be announced live on the chamber’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.

There will also be free tote bags, stickers and other merch for a “fun incentive,” Brenner said.