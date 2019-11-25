PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that longtime Pittsburg orthodontist Dr. Gina Pinamonti will receive this year’s “Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award.”

The award will be presented at the chamber’s annual Women in Business event on Dec. 6, at the Pittsburg State University Overman Student Center.

A native of Pittsburg, Pinamonti is a 1991 graduate of Pittsburg State University and received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1996. She returned home to Pittsburg in 1998 to establish Pinamonti Orthodontics and has since improved the smiles of thousands of area residents.

Since establishing her practice, Pinamonti has served in leadership roles for the Kansas Association of Orthodontists, Kansas Dental Association and the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists, a release from the chamber office said. She also chaired the 2019 Kansas Mission of Mercy event in Pittsburg, a massive undertaking which provided 743 patients with over $1.1 million in donated dental care.

Pinamonti has also been a tireless community volunteer, serving as board chairwoman for the chamber, Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation and George Nettels PTO, along with many other volunteer roles. This community service, along with Pinamonti Orthodontics’ impressive growth, garnered Pinamonti and her team the chamber’s 2009 Small Business of the Year award.

The 2019 Women in Business event will also serve to honor the 2020 Women of Distinction, an honor Pinamonti received in 2011. The chamber has announced that Kilee Nickels, a well-known entrepreneur and founder of Nickel & Suede, will deliver the morning’s keynote address.

The Women in Business event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the PSU Overman Student Center. Tickets are only $20 and may be purchased at the chamber, 117 West Fourth Street, or online at www.pittsburgareachamber.com.