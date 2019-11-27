The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas has designated $35,000 in match funds for its fourth annual Match Day on Dec. 3, National Giving Tuesday. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the popular shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season when many focus on holiday and end-of-year giving.

Match Day is a fundraising campaign to help local nonprofit organizations increase their endowed funds and build sustainability. According to a release from the CFSEK, 24 non-profit organizations that have endowed funds with the Community Foundation are participating this year and will be eligible for a pro-rated match out of the available $35,000 match pool based on donations received. The community is invited to join this campaign “because these local organizations and the services they provide are important and make a real difference in our region,” the release said.

Organization endowment funds are invested to produce present and future income annually for distributions that are used for operating, programming or special projects. The $35,000 match pool will be divided between the participating organizations in proportion to the total amount raised, not to exceed 20 percent of the total match. 100 percent of the donation and the match amount will be placed in the organization’s endowed fund.

“Donations will go into their savings, which will help grow programs and provide an even greater impact in the years to come,” CFSEK Executive Director Kit Parks said in the release. “There are generous people in our community who care about the well-being of others and the overall prosperity of our community.

“We hope contributors will be excited about this opportunity to donate on National Giving Tuesday to any charitable cause and celebrate a day that is good for the soul.”

Donations for Match Day can be made in three different ways: In person at the Community Foundation office at 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Pittsburg, on or before Dec. 3;

online at www.southeastkansas.org on Dec. 3; or by check mailed to P.O. Box 1448, Pittsburg, KS 66762 with a postmark no later than Dec. 4.

Participating Match Day organizations include: Angels Among Us, Chicopee Foundation, Inc., Family Resource Center, Food Security Fund (Wesley House), Frontenac Education Foundation, Healthcare Access for All, Homer Cole Community Center, J.L. Hutchinson Baseball League, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, Miners Hall Museum, Mount Carmel Foundation, Northeast USD 246 Education Foundation, Pittsburg Beautiful, Pittsburg Family YMCA (Memberships & Youth Programs), Pittsburg Public Library, Pittsburg USD 250 Foundation, SEK Humane Society, SEK Interlocal #637, SEK Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother’s Fund, Southeast Kansas Symphony, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools, The Lord’s Diner, The Salvation Army (Senior Programs), and United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas.