PITTSBURG — The Crawford County Health Department was awarded $2,500 from Aetna Better Health of Kansas via the company’s Partners in Community Grant Program.

“We are delighted to provide this grant to the Crawford County Health Department” said David Livingston, Chief Executive Officer, Aetna Better Health of Kansas in a release. “Our Partners in Community Grant Program is designed to empower local organizations and community partners across the state, providing resources for many individuals, including our members.

“As a company, we are committed to continuing work with like-minded organizations including the Crawford County Health Department, encouraging Kansans to live better, healthier lives.”

Aetna Better Health of Kansas, a managed care organization providing KanCare services to individuals on Medicaid, launched the Partners in Community Grant Program in 2019 to assist organizations throughout the state, the release from CCHD said. Aetna Better Health of Kansas currently serves over 100,000 individuals on KanCare and in addition it provides commercial and Medicare services to over 380,000 individuals across Kansas. Aetna Better Health of Kansas is based out of Overland Park, Kansas with offices in Wichita and Topeka.

According to the release from CCHD, the mission of the Crawford County Health Department is to “provide optimal community health services throughout the lifespan with special emphasis on the prevention of disease and the education of persons in our care.”