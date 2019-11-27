PITTSBURG — The Holiday Express is coming to town!

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train will be in Pittsburg at 4 p.m. on Dec. 16 and will be located at the intersection of South Elm and East Monroe Streets.

The train will stop in 20 communities in five states on 25 dates. The complete schedule is available on the KCS website at kcsouthern.com. At each stop, visitors can board the train, meet Santa and his elves and tour the inside of three cars of the festive six-car train. Each event is free and open to the public.

Led by KCS’ Southern Belle business train, the Holiday Express train includes a smiling tank car, “Rudy”; a flat car carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village; a gingerbread boxcar; an elves’ workshop; the reindeer stable; and a little red caboose.

According to a release from the Kansas City Southern, the 19th annual Holiday Express will distribute $170,450 to The Salvation Army at stops along the route to provide warm clothing and other necessities for children in need this holiday season.

“KCS looks forward to bringing Santa and his elves on the Holiday Express train to communities throughout our U.S. network. We are especially pleased to continue the long-standing tradition of charitable giving,” said KCS president and chief executive officer Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “This project brings people together, strengthens community ties and supports our corporate vision and values.”

In the release, the Kansas City Southern shared a “special thanks” to the major sponsors who helped make this year’s charitable contribution possible — this includes APL Logistics Americas Ltd, Bartlett Grain/Savage Companies, Deanne Porter and Patrick Ottensmeyer, Husch Blackwell LLP, Kansas City Southern Historical Society, Michael and Marlys Haverty Family Foundation, Precision Waste Solutions, L.L.C., RailPros, The Kansas City Southern Charitable Fund and Watco Companies. Additional sponsors are listed on the KCS website.