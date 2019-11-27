PITTSBURG – On Wednesday morning, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Pittsburg police officers responded to a residence on South Locust Street regarding a report of a theft of a package from the front porch, according to a department news release. The victim reported the package theft was captured by their home video surveillance system.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the suspect in the incident, who was identified by the victim's home video surveillance system, was located in the area of 9th and Broadway streets, and with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 18-year-old Davisey Morris of Pittsburg, was arrested for one count of misdemeanor theft and transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Morris was being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620- 231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.