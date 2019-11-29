PITTSBURG — After an officer-involved shooting left a Pittsburg man dead following a police chase that began late Thursday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control have taken over the investigation.

34-year-old Jeremy Pelican of Pittsburg was identified in a KBI news release Friday afternoon as the suspect killed following the police pursuit.

On Thursday night, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Quincy and Joplin Streets, according to a department press release.

The vehicle — identified as a 2007 Toyota Camry in the KBI release, which also noted that the officer initiated the stop because the tag came back registered to a different vehicle — allegedly failed to stop and fled from the officer. A pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle heading east on Quincy toward the Kansas-Missouri border at S. 270th St., according to the PPD release.

“The fleeing vehicle became disabled near the intersection of E. 540th Ave. and S. 270th St., along the Kansas and Missouri state line,” according to the KBI release. “The driver then exited his vehicle carrying a shotgun and ran east into a field. The officer pursued the suspect on foot into Barton County, Mo. where a shooting occurred and the suspect was struck.”

Pelican — who had a history of arrests by the Pittsburg Police Department including for burglary, drug possession and criminal damage to property in October, and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and aggravated robbery in November — was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg where he died of his injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

“The MSHP will lead the officer involved shooting investigation as the shooting occurred in their jurisdiction,” according to the KBI release. “The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.”

This article has been updated with additional information from the KBI. A previous version is included below.

PITTSBURG — On Thursday night, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Quincy and Joplin Streets, according to a department press release. The vehicle failed to yield and began to flee from the officer, heading east into the county on Quincy toward the Kansas-Missouri border at S. 270th St., and came to a stop south of the intersection at S. 270th St. and E. 540th Ave, according to the release.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle with a long gun and shots were fired, during which the suspect apparently received a gunshot wound. The officer was uninjured.

The injured suspect was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, and was later pronounced deceased. The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Pittsburg Police Department representatives said Friday they could not provide additional information on the case, including the identity of the suspect. Attempts to ascertain the suspect’s identity from the KBI and MSHP Friday morning were not immediately successful, although KBI Communications Director Melissa Underwood said the suspect was a Pittsburg man. The Morning Sun will continue to report on this incident as more information becomes available.