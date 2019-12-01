PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State Men’s basketball team captured their fourth win of the season on Saturday, defeating Avila 78-67 behind Ray Elliot’s team-high 20 points.

Avila’s Shandon Boone notched a game-high 21 points to lead the visitors.

Teammate Eric Smith pulled down 19 of Availa’s 37 rebounds, along with 13 points.

Elliot was cold from the floor, shooting 4-for-14 on field goal attempts, but nailed 10-of-11 free throws.

Jah-Kobe Womack also scored in double figures with 16 points.

This win capped off a three-game winning streak for the Gorillas.

In his first collegiate action in front of the Pittsburg fans, Pittsburg High School alum Drew Roelfs scored a career-high 20 points to help the Pittsburg State men’s basketball team storm out to a 110-57 win over Baptist Bible College in Saturday’s home opener.

Pitt State then defeating visiting Hastings College 72-69 on Friday.

The Gorillas pounced on Baptist Bible College early, jumping out to a 51-30 point advantage after the first half.

Pitt State held the Patriots to a 36 percent shooting percentage, and forced 22 turnovers.

Tre Flowers was the lone bright spot of the Patriots offense, pouring in 23 points on 8-11 shooting.

Seven Gorillas scored in double figures. Grant Harding notched 17 points and teammate Antonio Givens added 15.

Pitt State will return to action on Tuesday against Missouri Southern State University.