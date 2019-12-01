PITTSBURG — Quarterback Cooper Marsh compiled 296 total yards and four touchdowns to lead Mill Valley to a 40-31 state championship victory over Wichita Northwest.

Earlier in the season, Mill Valley handed Pittsburg their first shut-out loss of the year defeating the Purple Dragons 31-0 at home on Friday.

Although Marsh completed only 10 of 25 of his pass attempts against Pittsburg, the Jaguar quarterback still passed for 239 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Jaguar Wideout Jacob Hartman caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars out-gained the Purple Dragons in total offense, 358-120, and converted on six of 13 of their third down attempts.

Saturday became a showcase of two dual-threat quarterbacks. Northwest quarterback Reagan Jones put Northwest on the board first, rushing for a 43-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

Jones compiled 339 yards total, along with a passing touchdown against the Jaguars

However, it was the Jaguars that built a 21-17 halftime advantage, led by two touchdown runs by Marsh and another from halfback Tyler Green.

Green was held in check for the majority of the game, before rocketing down a seam towards the right sideline for a 65-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help the Jaguars clinch the win.

Kicker Chris Tennant also came up big for the Jaguars. After missing an extra point earlier in the game, Tennant lined up for a chance to seal the win from 33-yards out.

Tennant nailed the kick, and gave the Jaguars a nine-pint advantage with 33 seconds remaining on the clock, signaling the end of the Wichita Northwest rally and Mill Valley’s third state title in five years.

Marsh added two more touchdowns to his total in the second half, finding the endzone from 27-yards out early in the fourth quarter to help push the lead to 31-17.

Jones and Wichita Northwest rebounded quickly. Following a 53-yard touchdown scamper from Jones, he would find wideout Zion Jones in the next Wichita possession to tie the score at 31-31.

Green would break-off his big-play rush midway in the fourth quarter, setting up a 36-yard touchdown run from Marsh.

However, the clutch plays from Green and Marsh helped the Jaguars race out to the Class 5A state title.