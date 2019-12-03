1. The council cancelled its scheduled 5-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel and extended its scheduled executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters from 5 minutes to 15 minutes. Later in the meeting the council extended the second scheduled session again for another 15 minutes.

2. Jim Barone spoke during the meeting’s citizens’ forum, thanking the council and saying he thinks Frontenac “is moving back in the direction where we were very successful,” and the council is doing the right thing by removing “unnecessary, onerous” rules and regulations.

3. The council approved the appointment of City Administrator John Zafuta to the Frontenac Recreation Board following a motion by Councilmember David Hogard which was seconded by Councilmember LaDonnaPyle.

4. The council approved two motions related to a zoning change for Lot 6 on Industrial Drive.

5. The council approved a motion by Councilmember Tom Sighel, which was seconded by Pyle, to allow Mayor John Macary to negotiate a contract with Evans Concrete Construction Inc.