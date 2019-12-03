1. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 20-minute executive session with County Asphalt Foreman Randy Chiartano to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

2. County Clerk Don Pyle presented the November 2019 Clerk’s Report.

3. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a resolution relating to county accounting practices, which was approved following a motion by Moody and a second by Commissioner Bruce Blair.

4. Emerson also presented a notice of intent to vacate a platted alley in Brazilton and a notice of intent to vacate a road near Walnut, both of which were approved by the commission.

5. Pyle discussed the need to make amendments to the county’s budget with the end of the year approaching and said he would have budget amendment recommendations ready for the commission to review and approve at its Friday meeting.