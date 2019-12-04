PITTSBURG — Crawford County Historical Museum will host a Depression Cake demonstration at 1 p.m. on Friday at the museum. One type of food that was commonly made during the Great Depression was appropriately named Depression Cake, a release from the museum said. The cake brought something sweet to people who otherwise couldn’t afford it. During WWII, the cake was also called Wacky Cake or War Cake. Due to the war rations and lack of ingredients that were hard to obtain, the usual cake ingredients were exchanged for what was readily available. Area residents can join Shirley Hensley in learning more about the Depression Cake and the ingredients used as she prepares and bakes the cake. “Whether it is called Depression, Wacky or War Cake, this recipe is so delicious that people continue to make it today,” the release said. One participant will win a door prize of a full size Depression Cake. People can register online for $5 online at the museums website at www.Crawfordcountymuseum.com or call 620-231-1440.