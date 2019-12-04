FRIDAY

CCHM to host Depression Cake-making demonstration

Crawford County Historical Museum will host a Depression Cake demonstration at 1 p.m. on Friday at the museum. One participant will win a door prize of a full size Depression Cake. People can register online for $5 online at the museums website at www.Crawfordcountymuseum.com or call 620-231-1440.

Glory Days Pop-Up Gallery

Pittsburg State University’s “Business of Art” class presents Glory Days Pop-Up Gallery: Bringing Pittsburg of the Past into Pittsburg of the Present, 4 to 8 p.m., The Foundry at Block22.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Nativity scene festival

The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints free nativity scene festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Cookies and cider will be served during the event and there will also be a children’s room with crafts and activities.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Living nativity scene

The Countryside Christian Church is hosting a nativity scene reenactment called the Journey to Bethlehem where people can walk through different scenes portrayed by their church members. Countryside’s event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at their church.

SATURDAY

Kiwanis Pancake Day, PPRD Holiday Zumbathon & holiday event

Pittsburg Noon Kiwanis is hosting 71st annual Kiwanis Pancake Day. The event will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door, $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 12 and younger. There will be pancakes, sausage, drink and optional morsels for pancakes.

In conjunction with Pancake Day Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its annual events: PPRD Holiday Zumbathon, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lincoln Center and the PPRD’s 11th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa's Workshop. The craft fair will be from 8 a.m. to noon and the workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon, both at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Hotel Stillwell Holiday Bazaar

Hotel Stillwell is hosting its second annual Holiday Bazaar, a free event which will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hotel. Local artists will showcase their work. Products include: Handbags, jewelry, hats, scarves, home decorations, original art, honey, natural skincare products, pecans, seasonings, candy and more.

SUNDAY

Arma Community Choir Christmas Cantata

The Arma Community Choir will perform at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Arma United Methodist Church, 313 E. Main, Arma.