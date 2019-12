PITTSBURG — The Lackawanna Falcons and Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs descended on Carnie Smith Stadium on Tuesday for their first practices in Pittsburg in preparation for the NJCAA National Championship game on Thursday.

No.2 Lackwanna comes into the week with the longest active winning streak among the NJCAA at 22 wins.

No.1 Mississippi Gulf Coast leads the nation in first downs, and have four halfbacks averaging 4.5 carries or more.