Before approving the agenda Arma Council Member Mary Lou Peace asked when the new city council members will be sworn in. Mayor Rock Anderson said according to the League of Kansas Municipalities and Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle they will be sworn in on the second Monday of January. The resolution regarding swear in dates that the council passed in June 2016 is now “null and void” the mayor said.

Lissa Rhodes gave an economic development report. Rhodes recently went to a rural grocery store workshop in Parsons and came across a rural grocery store model that might work in rural southeast Kansas, she said. According to Rhodes, she has been asked to present the model to the Kansas House of Representative Rural Revitalization Committee for funding. In the model, the grocery store would be part of a community building, where one part of the building is a grocery store and the other is leased out.

During the meeting the council members and the public both had an opportunity to voice their concerns about changes to the cost of insurance. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield premium insurance package was approved, with four council members for and one against approving the insurance package.

Local Attorney Angela Meyer was approved as council attorney effective immediately.

Northeast High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America Teacher Kirbie Nutt came to the council to secure funding for a special holiday project her students are working on. The students already secured $1,900 for the project which will provide a Viking Sweater to all of the elementary and junior high students in their district. The council approved her $500 request to help give all students a sweater.

The employee salary adjustments were tabled until evaluations and job descriptions are turned in to the council which must be completed by February.