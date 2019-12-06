1. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 10-minute executive session with the commissioners, County Counselor Jim Emerson and Zoning Administrator Troy Graham to discuss non-elected personnel matters. Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters and Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session, also to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

2. Michael Ehling addressed the commission to discuss his new position as the county’s director of health, mental health, and juvenile services, replacing Rick Pfeiffer, who is retiring.

3. County Clerk Don Pyle presented recommendations for budget amendments and the commission approved a motion to grant a notice of budget hearing for amending the 2019 budget.

4. Moody announced future business including a work session to review and sign December mid-month bills and payroll vouchers at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13. He also announced county office closures on Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1, 2020, cancellation of regularly scheduled commission meetings on Dec. 24 and 31, and the closure of the courthouse and Register of Deeds Office at 10 a.m. and the Motor Vehicle Department all day on Dec. 31.

5. Pyle requested the commission schedule a meeting with Cristy Mitchell of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and the commission scheduled the work session for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.