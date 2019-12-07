PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Track and Field athlete Faith Turner signed to compete for the Wichita State University.

“I am very proud of Faith. She has been a great leader for our track team. She has worked extremely hard for this great opportunity.” said Pittsburg Coach Gary Ausemus.

In her three years thus far at Pittsburg, Turner has captured eleven All-State selections, including four state championships.

Turner has won back-to-back state championships in the long jump and triple jump.

Turner currently holds four Pittsburg school records (individually and apart of relays).

During her time at Pittsburg High School, the Purple Dragons have won three SEK Championships.

“Her athletic resume is very impressive but it has not come without a lot of hard work and dedication. She has developed a passion for track and loves what she is doing and loves to compete. As good as she is in track she is just as good a person. I have a great amount of respect for her.” added Ausemus.