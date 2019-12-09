PITTSBURG — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas hosted its annual Match Day Dec. 3 to help grow area organizations endowment funds.

CFSEK holds Match Day every year to celebrate giving back to the community on “Giving Tuesday,” a day dedicated to giving and philanthropy.

“The purpose of our Match Day is to help these organizations grow their endowed funds so it will be perpetual funds and there will always be an annual income that we distribute back to them each year to continue their special operations or projects,” Community Foundation Director Kit Parks said.

The long term goal of the Community Foundation is to build permanent funds through the support of community donors for the purpose of reinvesting back into the community, Parks said.

“We invite citizens in the community because we know the local organizations in the community are significant and make a real difference whether that's the public library, humane society, family resource center — not just the services but the opportunities we can all enjoy,” Parks said.

The 2019 Match Day grand total, including donations and match funding, is $144,494. Community contributions raised $109,494, and an additional $35,000 in matching funds was given by the Community Foundation to organizations on a pro-rated percentage basis.

Since the Community Foundation’s first Match Day in 2016, more than $550,000 has been raised in support of non-profit organizations, a release from CFSEK said.

Organizations to benefit from the 2019 Match Day include: Angels Among Us; Inc., Chicopee Foundation, Inc.; Family Resource Center; Food Security Fund (Wesley House); Frontenac Education Foundation; Healthcare Access for All; Homer Cole Community Center; J. L. Hutchinson League; Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters; Miners Hall Museum; Mount Carmel Foundation; Northeast USD #246 Education Foundation; Pittsburg Beautiful; Pittsburg Family YMCA (Memberships & Youth Programs); Pittsburg Public Library; Pittsburg USD 250 Foundation; SEK Humane Society; SEK Interlocal #637; SEK Women Helping Women: A Fairy Fairy Godmother’s Fund; Southeast Kansas Symphony; St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools; The Lord’s Diner; The Salvation Army (Senior Programs); and United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas.