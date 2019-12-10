1. County Counselor Jim Emerson was not at the meeting.

2. County Clerk Don Pyle presented a lease purchase agreement for a new truck for the county, which was approved following a motion by Commissioner Bruce Blair and a second by Commission Chairman Tom Moody.

3. Blair gave an update on progress on work on the county’s sewer line relocation project near Franklin.

4. Blair also requested an update at a future meeting about the number of nuisance complaints received by the county.

5. The commission meeting lasted less than 12 minutes.