PITTSBURG — ”Elves,” big and small, have spent the past few weeks creating and assembling wooden toys for tots.

For the second year in a row, Pittsburg State University students in Society of Architectural Woodworkers (SAW) club are creating wooden toys to send to Toys for Tots, which will then be used in the Crawford County Christmas Distribution next week. Last year’s toys were a “resounding success,” Toys for Tots Crawford County Coordinator Lynden Lawson said. The toys were quickly picked up.

The idea of creating wooden toys for children in the community was brought to PSU last year by Chris Wernimont. This year, Bone Creek 4H children helped make the toys, which Wernimont said he hopes “leaves a lasting impact” on the children.

“Doing a project that is bigger than yourself is important,” he said. “A lot of times we just work on our own little projects, so it’s nice to be part of something that’s not just for yourself.”

Wernimont said it was a big help having the children sand and assemble the wooden airplanes and trucks.

PSU Assistant Professor and Architectural Manufacturing Management Technology Program Coordinator Charlie Phillips said the project is beneficial for all involved and he encouraged students — both 4H and college aged — to become engaged in woodworking, while working towards a cause. Phillips is also a 4H leader and a parent of a 4H member. He said this particular project was good for children who ranged from seven to 14 years old.

“Things like this are fun but are also, whether they realize it or not, is giving back to the community,” he said.

Lawson applauded their efforts.

“I think it’s a good deal and they’re definitely doing a very good service to the Pittsburg community,” he said.