SATURDAY

Girard Christmas Festival

The Girard Holiday Whoville Festival features an Ugly Sweaters 5K fun run hosted by Girard High School FCCLA at 8 a.m., Breakfast with Santa at RVH Elementary School at 9 to 11 a.m., a holiday market at St. Michael’s Parish Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and more. The Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. around the Girard Square. More details can be found at celebrategirard.com

Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa is a traditional event hosted by Pittsburg High School Theatre. This year’s Santa-themed play is called “How Santa Got his Christmas Tree,” by Tim Kelly. It will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school. This student-directed performance especially for young audiences has been a favorite of the holiday season for many years. In partnership with Mount Carmel Foundation, PHS Theatre presents it as a gift to the community. The event includes a 30-minute, student-directed play followed by breakfast provided by the Foundation, a craft or coloring pages, and an appearance by Santa. The event is free and open to the public with no tickets nor reservations required.

Wreath ceremony

As part of the nationally observed Wreaths Across America Day each December, a brief ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Pittsburg State University Veterans Memorial. The public is invited.

SUNDAY

MHM ‘Red State: Socialism and the Free State Press’

Miners Hall Museum will host its final presentation for its “Little Blue Books 100 Years” exhibit. The presentation is called “Red State: Socialism and the Free State Press” and will be presented by Johnson County Community College History Instructor Matthew Thompson at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the museum. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas, Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations designed to spark conversations that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

CCHM Sweets and Treats

Crawford County Historical Museum is hosting an event called Sweets and Treats. People can spend the afternoon with the museum’s culinary interpreter to learn about 19th century ingredients, methods of banking, recipes and more. Historian Tim Field will lead participants through creations of sweets and treats for the holiday. People will learn how to make French toast with honey custard, and upside down apple top ginger cake, sticky date pudding cake with vanilla sauce, Bourbon balls and applesauce muffins. People can contact the museum to register online at www.crawfordcountymuseum.com or by phone at 620-231-1440.