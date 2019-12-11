PITTSBURG — People can come fall down the rabbit hole with Alice as she finds her way through Wonderland.

Pittsburg Community Middle School Theatre, a cast of 42 students under the director of Kimberly Arzoian and Janette Mauk, will perform Disney’s musical “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

“Alice is one of my favorite stories,” Arzoian said, adding she can relate to her curiosity. “I love her innocence, her imagination, her curiosity.”

Some of the cast agree with her and said they too feel like their characters were a good fit for them. Seventh grade student Sarah Winzer’s character is loud and bossy. She plays the Queen of Hearts.

“I really like my character because she’s really similar to my personality,” she said. “It’s really fun to yell on stage because that's basically what I do.”

Sarah said she also likes the costumes, “my favorite is the sleeves, it has extra tulle over them to go over my hands.” Lisa Quinteros had several pieces from previous Alice shows and made a few more to fit the needs of the middle school’s musical.

“She always does a great job,” Arzoian said.

Nityan Doodnauth, also in seventh grade, said he’s always rushing around. His character, the White Rabbit, resonates with him too.

“It’s really easy to act like it because it’s a lot like me in a way,” he said.

In the background of the musical are four PCMS students staffed as running crew and one more student running the projections, all with the help of some of the auditorium’s staff, Arzoian said.

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit the Pittsburg Community Middle School front office ahead of time or Memorial Auditorium.