PITTSBURG — On Wednesday night, Dec. 11, at 9:13 p.m., units from the Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County EMS were dispatched to the 500 block of North Broadway in reference to a report of a possible injury accident.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by 53-year-old Thomas Edgerle, of Afton, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on Broadway when the pickup struck two unoccupied vehicles (a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2019 Jeep Renegade) that were parked along the west side of the street, shoving both vehicles onto the sidewalk. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Edgerle was treated at the scene, and was then taken into custody for DUI. He was later transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking, and is currently being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.