The theme of Girard’s annual Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 14, will be “Holiday Whoville,” and a variety of activities are planned for the celebration.

Join Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at 8 a.m. at R.V. Haderlein Elementary School for the Ugly Sweater 5K Run and Merry Mile. Runners are invited to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater and holiday gear. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at R.V. Haderlein and there is a $5 registration fee, with proceeds going to the FCCLA Scholarship Fund. There is also an online store where runners can purchase shirts for the run at https://fcclachristmasstore.itemorder.com/sale

From 8 to 11 a.m., the public is invited to enjoy Breakfast with Santa at R.V. Haderlein Elementary, where a free breakfast and games for everyone to enjoy will be available.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will also be a Holiday Whoville Market at the St. Michael’s Parish Hall across the street from R.V. Haderlein, featuring gift wrapping, photos, and a variety of local vendors selling items such as jewelry, makeup, clothing, jams and jellies, and baked goods.

At 6 p.m., the Girard Christmas Parade will begin. Line up will begin at 5:15 p.m. on E. Forest Ave at the Girard Civic Center going east to N. Cherokee St. The parade will start at 6 p.m. sharp. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place floats/entries.

Shining Memorial Stars are also available for dedication in remembrance of a loved one. You may renew your same star from last year for only $10 or add additional memorial stars for $20 each. These stars will be on display from Dec. 13 to Jan. 13 as part of the Girard Christmas Display.

For more information or to get a Shining Memorial Star form or registration form to participate in the Ugly Sweater Run or the Christmas Parade, visit https://celebrategirard.com/christmas/