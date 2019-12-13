1. County Clerk Don Pyle was not at the meeting.

2. Rusty Akins, county emergency management director, gave the commission an update on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement for tornado damage earlier in the year. Akins said FEMA should be contacting his office in the next few weeks to further discuss the amount the county will be reimbursed, adding that he had heard the reimbursable amount might be 85 percent of the county’s costs for the tornado damage.

3. Deputy Sheriff Scott Tyrell presented a contractual provisions attachment for the contract with Hayden Tower Service, Inc., for the 911 Communications Tower at Greenbush and the commission approved the provisions attachment. County Counselor Jim Emerson presented a second agreement related to the communications tower, with Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative, which was also approved by the commission.

4. Commissioner Bruce Blair requested a 10-minute executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege matters. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

5. Commissioner Jeremy Johnson reported to the commission on his first meeting as a new member of the Southeast Kansas Recycling Board of Directors.