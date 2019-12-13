On Saturday, Dec. 14, Pittsburg High School Music Department will present its 9th Annual Christmas gift to the community in the form of the Vespers "Holiday Pops" Concert — an evening of memorable musical performances by PHS Band, Orchestra, and Choir — at Memorial Auditorium. The house will open for seating at 6:30 and the concert will start at 7 p.m. It will last one hour. It is free and open to the public. PHS Band and Orchestra is under the direction of Cooper Neil, and PHS Choir is under the direction of Susan Laushman. The concert will feature the talents of 200 students. Also on Saturday, PHS Theatre will present its free gift to the community in the form of the 12th Annual Breakfast With Santa, starting at 9 a.m. at Pittsburg High School. It includes a 20- to 30-minute show for young audiences called "How Santa Got His Christmas Tree," under the direction of senior McKenna Shaw. It will be followed by a breakfast provided by Mount Carmel Foundation, and a visit by Santa. It is free and open to the public.