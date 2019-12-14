PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University’s fall commencement was on Friday at the John Lance Arena, Garfield W. Weede Physical Education Building.

PSU President Steve Scott gave a speech congratulating the students on their achievements and recognizing the efforts of all of their teachers.

Scott quoted Mr. Rogers, from Mister Rogers Neighborhood during his speech.

“He asks us all to join him and what does he say? ‘Won’t you be my neighbor.’” Scott said. “What was his purpose? It was simple, in a word it was kindness. He also spoke of patience, tolerance, optimism, joy in achievements, confidence in oneself and the ability to give without undue thought of gain.

“But the next quote is even more powerful from Mr. Rogers, he said this ‘there are three ways to ultimate success’ — that will kind of make you lean in — the first way is to be kind, the second way is to be kind and the third way is to be kind.”

Following Scott’s speech, Dr. Shelly Kibling from the Kansas Board of Regents gave remarks and shared three “unconventional tips” with the crowd.

Tip number one was to talk to strangers, the “friends you haven’t met yet.”

“Listen, really listen and get to see their world from their eyes because you see, it’s very difficult to hate another human being when you really understand his or her story, so talk to strangers and learn from them,” she said.

The second tip was “don’t be yourself,” she said, “because who you are today is not the person you are capable of being. Instead do the actions today that you want to become tomorrow.”

Unconventional tip number three was “do something you may regret.”

“Don’t let the fear of the unknown or fear of failure keep you from taking advantage of rare or once in a lifetime opportunity when it presents itself,” Kibling said. “Most people say things they regret most are chances they didn’t take.”

