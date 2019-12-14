The State Board of Education and the Kansas State Department of Education recognized Southeast USD 247 as recipient of two prestigious awards from the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program, a release from USD 247 said.

“We have an excellent staff in USD 247 that does the most important work in the world - the education of our students,” USD 247 Superintendent of Schools Brad Miner said in the release. “We are very excited to receive the recognition and we plan to celebrate with our staff and students.”

This program recognizes district achievement in the areas of social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, high school graduation, civic engagement and postsecondary success.

One award Southeast received was a Silver for graduation rate. To be eligible for this recognition, a district must be performing at or above its predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate, the release said. Southeast's graduation rate is 94.1 percent.

Southeast also received the Commissioner's Award. This award recognizes those districts that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate above a .4 standard deviation.

The postsecondary effectiveness rate is the percent of ninth graders that graduate in four years and meet one of the four following outcomes within two years of High School graduation: The student earned an industry recognized certification while in high school; the student earned a postsecondary certificate; the student earned a postsecondary degree, or the student was enrolled in postsecondary in both the first and second year following high school graduation.

A district’s predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate factors in the degree to which identified risk factors — poverty, chronic absenteeism and student mobility — are present in a district’s student population and known to depress effectiveness rates, the release said.