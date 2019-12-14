While most people refer to this time of year as the “holiday season” I’ve come to think of it more as the “eating season,” which officially opens with the culinary delights of Thanksgiving.

Next comes Kiwanis Pancake Day, which, like Thanksgiving, is a ‘moveable feast,’ as it does not occur on the same calendar date each year.

This year’s Pancake Day communion was December 7th. My six-string and I were again drafted by Kiwani Sharon Barone to be the 8 a.m. warm up act for Phil Carter and his eighty-eights.

I use the word communion because that’s what it is — exchanging intimate thoughts, feelings and laughter while eating flapjacks reverently prepared and duly consecrated by the "Nunc Kee-wanis," (the Native American term from which the organization took their name).

Besides doing some Christmas standards, barking “Jingle Bells,” singing “Don’t Put Your Hands On My Pancakes,” and sharing some bad puns, I introduced a couple of spirituals this year: “Will The Pancakes Be Unbroken?” and “Amazing Cakes.” Amazing cakes so golden brown / that saved a guy like me. / All served up to the whole town / by the Kee-wan-ees.

As payment I got a free hot cake ticket. I also bought two orders for the road, one for my little bride and one to cut into quarters and freeze, lest I go into carbohydrate withdrawal before eating season is over.

When I begin to feel the heebie-jeebies I just microwave a piece of pancake for a quick hit. It’s common knowledge that Kiwanis pancakes contain a natural anti-anxiety agent and serotonin boost that soothes both body & mind, therefore reducing the need for expensive prescription medication to get a person through the rigors of the holiday season.

In anticipation of this year’s holiday cooking, Linda purchased a countertop KitchenAid mixer that’s pretty impressive – just one step below an industrial model. Looks and feels like it might have been crafted out of steel and chrome recycled from a ’57 Buick. She decided she wanted to Christen it by making Belgi gallettes (French cookies). This set off a search for my mother’s recipe, which created an email frenzy that not only found it, but also recipes for chili, potato soup, Aunt Thelma’s bran muffins, blarney stones and more. Yumm.

Since my niece, Leila, has mom’s French cookie iron in Lenexa, Linda purchased one from Kenny’s Hardware in Arma. After mixing a behemoth batch of batter (she only blew the breaker a couple of times) she set about making cookies.

Oh baby! There’s nothing that says Christmas like coming in the back door with your Lab on a cold December day to the smell of freshly ironed French cookies. (Not to mention being tabbed to do the taste test.)

There’s a weight control axiom you may have seen that says it’s not what you eat on Thanksgiving and Christmas that causes holiday weight gain, it’s what you between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That may be true … but what about all those wonderful Christmas goodies available at home, church, work, and your discussion group party? Lots of them — like French cookies, monk fruitcake, potica, turdillis and blarney stones — are not available the other 320 days of the year.

Another weight control maxim I’ve run across is ‘nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.’ Bull. I’ve lost weight and it feels good. But lots of things taste just as good: ham, garlic bread, mashed potatoes, dressing, pasta, and cookies, just to name a few.

So I say, “Go for it.” A couple of extra pounds will lower your center of gravity and add traction on icy sidewalks this winter. You can diet in March.

If you start feeling guilty about eating unabashedly between Thanksgiving and Christmas you can vow to take a break and go carb and sugar free between Christmas and New Years Day.

As for me, I plan to graze all the way through eating season and cap it off by celebrating New Year’s Day in the local Italian feasting tradition of dipping hard crust bread and crunchy vegetables in Bagna Cauda (hot butter, olive oil, garlic and anchovies) while watching college bowl games.

That ought to get me by until the next moveable feast, which is Easter with its baked ham, mounds of mashed potatoes, spaghetti, deviled eggs and green beans.

Who knows, maybe I can even get Linda to hook up her shiny KitchenAid and make a batch of aunt Thelma’s bran muffins and one of her grandma Maggie’s chocolate layer cakes.

