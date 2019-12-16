PITTSBURG — The Crawford County commissioners recently announced the appointment of Michael Ehling as the new executive administrator for the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

Ehling has been with Crawford County Mental Health for over 30 years and served as the mental health director prior to his appointment. Ehling takes over administrative duties from Richard Pfeiffer, who has served as the executive administrator for almost 40 years.

Now in retirement, Pfeiffer said he looks forward to spending time with his wife and his grandchildren — and soon, a new grandchild.

“When I came in 1981 it was a very small agency, now it’s very comprehensive and large,” Pfeiffer said. “It was a wonderful career and I did have an excellent time.”

When Ehling was fresh out of graduate school approximately 30 years ago, Pfeiffer supervised him. Ehling said he looked up to the way that Pfeiffer treated the clients and said he hopes to continue that practice — clients come first.

Before taking over the role as executive administrator, Ehling created the Children’s Challenger Program which is still active in all schools in Crawford County. It provides therapeutic services to children with diagnosed mental illness. According to a release from CCMH, he had many successful graduates from the program, “who have come full circle and have returned to work with clients.” Ehling also created the Discovery Therapeutic Preschool which provides early childhood treatment.

In his new role, Ehling hopes to help CCMH engage the community about CCMH and embedding its services into various avenues throughout the community — for example schools, law enforcement and health systems (emergency rooms).

An ongoing project for a new Addiction Treatment Center will also be another project Ehling will be part of. CCHM currently has an Addiction Treatment Center (ATC) in Girard, but there are a variety of problems with the facility, including its capacity, which is 24 beds. There are plans in place to create a new center in Pittsburg near the County Health Department’s office and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK).

“We will be partnering with Community Health in terms of medical assisted treatment and we will be able to offer that treatment for those who have health complications because of their addiction,” Ehling said, adding that it’s going to be important to be near the CHC/SEK campus. “We have a great, great, great community of recovery here and Rick really was the foundational mover and shaker that started building a recovery community here in Pittsburg and Crawford County,” he said. “Addiction and mental health touches every family.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.