I didn’t know that I didn’t know, but I tried.  

Some of you may recall that I write computer programs as a hobby. It helps me to reduce stress. Some people deer hunt; some people make quilts. I have less stuff to step over on the floor when I am done.

Lately my project has been to write a program that will solve Sudoku puzzles. My first thought about it was that it would be too hard. My second thought about it would be that it would take too long. Then I quit thinking and sat down to work: Two days later I had written a program that solves Sudoku puzzles.

I didn’t study a lot of math before I got started. I just thought about the way I do Sudoku puzzles and programmed that into a computer. At that point, I had a computer program that would solve very easy puzzles very quickly, but wouldn’t solve the hard puzzles at all. I then went to the Internet and found a source that suggested the brute-force way. The idea is that you fill in the first blank square on the top row with the lowest number that makes it work and then go to the next blank one, and then backtrack as needed. This will always work, but it is so nasty most humans won’t do it.

When I programmed that in, it would solve any puzzle I put to it. (I only tried five, but I do have a day job.) It would take a long time on some of them, so I structured my program to use the fast simplifying moves I know first and then hit it with the brute-force. This shortened the time on most of them, but there was one that didn’t budge: Test5, it still took an hour.

I farmed Test5 out to several of my Sudoku-working friends. One rose to the bait, and solved it...in 32 minutes which included a conversation with a retired colleague. It seems that my Sudoku-working friend knows some moves I don’t know; I figured that because I only do Sudoku on long plane trips. One is tempted, however, to start singing “John Henry” as this point: “Dr. Huffman had worked 10 Sudoku puzzles and the algorithm only 9, and the algorithm only 9.”

For my part, I started googling some more. To be honest, I actually looked at Wikipedia. Before I proceed, let me say that any good teacher anywhere will tell you that Wikipedia isn’t a good source to use in your reports, and all those teachers are absolutely right, but...

But it is a great place to start. You can find threads from Wikipedia to sources that drunken grad-students can’t change as a joke, sources that are solid and accountable. For mathematical topics, that source is reality. You can use a pencil and paper to verify the truth of what you look up.

In any case, I started digging and came across something called “The Exact Cover Problem” and something called “Algorithm X” that is used to solve the Exact Cover Problem. I find it fascinating. The Exact Cover Problem is much more abstract than playing a Sudoku game. There are several interesting problems that can be characterized as exact cover problems, and you can solve them all with the same method, Algorithm X. Sudoku is only one of these.

If you are not a math-geek, skip to the next paragraph. You can use this formulation of the problem to realize it in the form of a bi-partite graph and then put the graph in an incidence matrix. For the Sudoku problem, this is a 729 by 324 incidence matrix. You then apply the algorithm to the matrix recursively until there is a solution or you’ve exhausted all possibilities.

I am now in the process of applying this new knowledge. It may take more than two days, but it is engaging to me. I started out from the point of thinking that it would be too hard, and now I’ve learned things that I didn’t even know existed.

I didn’t know that I didn’t know, but I tried.

That wouldn’t make a bad epitaph for me. Would one of you remind my family when I am dead?

In the meantime, I will be sitting at my computer, relieving stress.

— Bobby Winters, a native of Harden City, Oklahoma, blogs at redneckmath.blogspot.com and okieinexile.blogspot.com. He invites you to “like” the National Association of Lawn Mowers on Facebook. )