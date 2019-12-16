PITTSBURG – Two suspects who have each been to Crawford County Jail several times this year have been arrested again — this time for stealing packages from a front porch, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South Olive Street in reference to a report of a theft.

The complainant reported seeing two suspects ride up to the residence on bicycles, one with a small trailer attached to it, before one of the suspects ran up to the residence and took several packages from the porch, according to a police department press release. The suspect then allegedly returned to the bicycle and put the packages in the trailer, and both suspects left the area and were last seen heading northbound on Olive St.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the suspect bicycles at a residence in the 2000 block of John F. Kennedy Street. Officers met with the two suspects, 49-year-old Cara M. Read, of Pittsburg, and 37-year-old Johnathan C. Read, also of Pittsburg. During further investigation, officers determined that Johnathan Read was the suspect who had taken the packages from the residence on South Olive Street, and that Cara Read had been with him at the time. Officers also learned that both had a court order barring them from the residence they were located at on John F. Kennedy Street.

Johnathan Read was taken into custody without incident for misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor violation of a protection from abuse order and for an unrelated failure to appear warrant from the Frontenac Municipal Court. Cara Read was taken into custody for misdemeanor violation of a protection from abuse order, and she was also issued a court summons for her involvement in the theft of the packages.

Both suspects were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Johnathan Read is being held in lieu of a $4,435 bond, and Cara Read is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond. Johnathan Read has previously been arrested multiple times this year, including for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in June. Cara Read has also been arrested more than once in 2019, including for stealing a package from a Pittsburg resident’s porch in August.

The packages allegedly stolen from the residence Saturday were recovered. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.