1. Michael Hagerty, who owns and operates Past Time Antiques and Flea Market in Frontenac, spoke during the citizens’ forum to ask the council if it could review the process for renewing business licenses to simplify it for businesses that are not changing information on their application.

2. The council officially appointed John Zafuta as city administrator, Jayme Mjelde as city clerk, and Stephen Angermayer as city attorney following a motion by Councilmember LaDonna Pyle and a second by Councilmember Pat Clinton.

3. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Bob Kunshek presented the planning and zoning report. Among other topics, Kunshek noted that the council recently repealed swimming pool regulations, “even after I pleaded for the city council to be a responsible group” and to not repeal the regulations. Kunshek said the planning and zoning commission members “need to have the support and the respect of the city council,” adding that the commission “developed a regulation for the safety of our children and with safety being the number one priority” and its members “feel bad for the children of the City of Frontenac.”

4. The council approved an ordinance to change the time of its regularly scheduled meetings to 6:30 p.m. on the same days it currently takes place — the first and third Mondays of the month — and also specifying that if a regularly scheduled meeting falls on a holiday, the council will meet the following Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

5. The council discussed planned increases to water and sewer rates next year, which are expected to increase by a total of 19 percent — 11 percent for water and 8 percent for the sewer rate. The increased rates are being phased in over the next three years to offset the cost of making improvements to the city’s water system. No action was taken regarding the rate increase at Monday’s meeting.