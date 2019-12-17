1. County Clerk Don Pyle presented three 2020 cereal malt beverage licenses, which the commission approved following a motion by Commissioner Jeremy Johnson and a second by Commission Chairman Tom Moody.

2. Pyle also discussed updates to the county’s accounting software and reorganization of the commission in January.

3. State Rep. Monica Murnan (D-Pittsburg) addressed the commission to discuss issues likely to come up in the upcoming legislative session, including Medicaid expansion, budget stabilization, public mental health services, flood mitigation, and a constitutional amendment on abortion. Commissioners Moody and Johnson and County Counselor Jim Emerson asked Murnan about issues including sports betting, county home rule, county responsibility for work on sewer projects, and school issues.

4. State Sen. Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena) and Rep. Ken Collins (R-Mulberry) were also scheduled to be at the meeting but were unable to make it because of weather issues.

5. Emerson requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters.