PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Police Department allegedly found methamphetamine on a man who attempted to burglarize a vehicle Monday.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to Malibu Tanning Salon, 124 N. Broadway St., in reference to a report of a suspicious person loitering in the back parking lot next to employee vehicles.

According to a police press release, a review of video surveillance from the business showed the suspect had unlawfully entered one of the employee's vehicles, however no items were reported missing. The suspect had left the scene on a bicycle prior to officers' arrival.

A short time later, officers located the alleged suspect, identified as 34-year-old Dwayne Munger of Pittsburg, near the intersection of Kansas and Broadway Streets, and took him into custody without incident, the release said. After Munger was taken into custody, what was believed to be methamphetamine was allegedly located on his person.

Munger was arrested for felony attempted burglary to a motor vehicle and felony possession of methamphetamine. Munger was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking and is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.