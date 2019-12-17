RIVERTON — Just before 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Nelson's Old Riverton Store after the owner reported being held at gunpoint, bound and robbed.

During the course of the investigation, according to a sheriff’s office press release, the suspect was identified as 56-year-old Sheldon Jack Herrelson, of rural Joplin. Herrelson was located at a Missouri residence just over the state line and taken into custody by Missouri authorities after Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators secured a warrant for his arrest.

"I'm incredibly thankful first and foremost, no one, neither at the store nor law enforcement, were harmed today as a result of this incident," stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

"Secondly, the level of cooperation and assistance throughout this investigation, from multiple jurisdictions including the Galena Police Department, Jasper County Missouri Sheriff's Office and the Pittsburg Police Department, was incredible,” Groves added. “That teamwork directly led to the suspect’s quick identification and capture less than 6 hours from the time crime was committed."

Herrelson is being held in the Jasper County Jail pending extradition back to Kansas on allegations of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft, criminal restraint and endangerment. His bond has been set at $200,000.