PITTSBURG — For well over a decade, local charitable organizations Wesley House and the Salvation Army have partnered to distribute food and toys to low-income families during the holiday season.

“We think it’s really important for everybody to have the feeling of Christmas,” said Marcee Binder, executive director of Wesley House. “You know, we want everybody, even our most vulnerable, to have toys for their kiddos, to have food so they can have Christmas dinner and things like that. It’s just what’s supposed to happen during the holiday season.”

Wesley House provided most of the food distributed, while the Salvation Army provided the toys. The two nonprofits planned to give out the holiday gifts to nearly 500 pre-registered families — 1,435 people — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Pittsburg State University.

“We’re just fortunate that this community believes in it,” Binder said. “The amazing part of it, this is all fundraised. So every single penny of it has been fund-raised. So that tells you what kind of community Pittsburg and Crawford County is.”

Every family who signed up for the food and toy giveaway received a box of food such as canned goods, some additional snacks, personal hygiene items, wrapping paper, a choice of two bags of either potatoes, apples or oranges, and a meat voucher they can redeem at Ron’s Supermarket.

Those with children also get toys for their kids. That includes one large toy and two small toys per child, one stocking and stocking stuffer bag per child, one stuffed animal per child, one new book per child, a pair of gloves and a stocking cap for each child, and one package of socks per child. Each family also gets one wooden toy, one game or puzzle, and a football, basketball, soccer ball or large bouncy ball, as well as their choice of some other assorted items being distributed.

“On behalf of Salvation Army, we are grateful, thankful and blessed for everything that our board and our volunteers have, and this is our way of giving back to the community, to those who are in need,” said Frances Mitchelson, Salvation Army Christmas coordinator, “and so to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate is why we do this.”