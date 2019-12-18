PITTSBURG — A free traditional Christmas dinner will be served on Christmas at the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church.

Named the R.J. Taylor Community Christmas Dinner, the dinner was created by the Taylor family who knew of a minister in Ohio who provided free Christmas dinners at church and wanted to do the same in Pittsburg.

The purpose of the Christmas dinner is to bring people together for the holiday who may have been lonely otherwise, Pittsburg Presbyterian Pastor K.O. Noonoo said, noting that holidays can be difficult for some people. Noonoo said anyone who wishes to have a meal is invited.

“We do this every year as a way of celebrating Jesus's birthday,” he said. “It provides a place for community to gather together. All are welcome, because no one has to be alone on Christmas.”

The Christmas dinner will include a serving of ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans and dessert.

The church will serve dinner from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at the church.

There’s dine in, carryout and delivery options. For carryout and delivery, people will need to call the church ahead of time at 620-231-2920 by Friday afternoon. People may also call the church to help volunteer. The meal is free and donations are welcomed.