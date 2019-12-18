PITTSBURG — Following a pursuit, two Pittsburg residents were arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle early Wednesday.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of E. 24th St., in response to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle.

According to a police press release, the reporting party said their 2005 Ford F150 pickup had just been stolen by an unknown female, who was driving the vehicle, and an unknown male passenger.

Later that morning, at approximately 2 a.m., officers located the stolen Ford pickup traveling on E. 10th St. in Pittsburg. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield to the officers and began to flee in the pickup, the release said. During the resulting vehicle pursuit, as multiple officers were responding to assist, the driver of the pickup allegedly swerved intentionally at one of the responding police vehicles, causing the officer to take immediate evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision with the oncoming pickup.

The pursuit continued to the area of Monroe and Locust Streets where the pickup finally came to a stop and the driver, 18-year-old Davisey A.P. Morris, of Pittsburg, and the passenger 36-year-old Jerome L. Devore, also of Pittsburg, began to flee on foot.

Both Morris and Devore were captured shortly thereafter and were taken into custody without further incident.

Morris was arrested for multiple felonies, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, theft of a motor vehicle, interference with law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, as well as misdemeanor DUI. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Morris was previously arrested for burglary and theft, and interference with law enforcement on April 23. She was also charged with theft on Nov. 27.

Devore was arrested for felony theft of a motor vehicle and felony interference with law enforcement. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Devore was previously arrested for aggravated burglary, battery and theft on Oct. 23.

Both Morris and Devore were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. Morris is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and Devore is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231 1700, or at the automated tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.