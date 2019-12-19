FRIDAY

Open Mic at Root Coffeehouse

People can sign up for three songs or 15 min. Everyone is welcome no matter whether they are accomplished or just learning (or somewhere in between). The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at Root Coffeehouse, 802 N. Broadway St., Pittsburg.

Asphalt Cowboys at Kansas Crossing

Asphalt Cowboys is a high energy variety cover band with several original tunes as well. The free show will start at 8 p.m. at Kansas Crossing Casino. People can visit kansascrossingcasino.com for more information.

Observatory Night: Winter Solstice and the Seasons

Monthly observatory nights at Greenbush consist of a presentation by resident astronomy guru Josh Cochran, followed by a viewing of the night sky using the research-grade telescope housed in the PSU-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory. Smaller telescopes, binoculars, and iPads loaded with astronomy apps are also available for visitors to enjoy. People can call 620-724-6281 for more information. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Greenbush - The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center, 947 West 47 Highway, Girard.

SATURDAY

Walnut Pancake Breakfast

The Walnut Pancake Feeds are the 3rd Saturday of every month from October through April. The pancake feed will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, toast, juice, coffee and milk. Free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds benefit Walnut Public Library, Walnut American Legion, and Walnut Labor Day Activities. The pancake feed will be from 7 to 10 a.m. at Walnut Hall, 340 East Burns Street, Walnut.

SUNDAY

Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers

The pioneer fiddler by himself or with his picking friends played for a wide variety of community activities: Barn raisings, husking bees, weddings, entertainments, shivarees, wakes, and almost every other social function required the presence of the fiddlers and the pickers. People can bring their favorite instrument of choice and join in on the fun under the pavilion from 1 to 3 p.m. at Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 U.S. 69, Pittsburg.