PARSONS — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons claimed a road split on Wednesday, thanks to the Purple Dragon girls claiming a 62-28 win over the Parsons Vikings.

Ela Hendrickson scored 14 to lead the Purple Dragons to the win.

The Viking boys responded with a 96-80 victory over Pittsburg in the nightcap.

Hendrickson leads Purple Dragons to victory

In the opening varsity action, the Pittsburg girls had little trouble dispatching the host Vikings.

Hendrickson was dominant throughout, as Parsons struggled to get stops on the defensive end throughout the game.

Sophia Pinamonti scored 12 and Zoe Pinamonti added in 11.

The Purple Dragons(2-1) will face Chanute on Friday.

Pittsburg boys falter at Parsons

Viking Zeke Lyons had a career-high 30 points to help the Vikings roll past Pittsburg.

Parsons pushed their record to 5-0 on the year.

Pittsburg sits at 1-2, following a tough early-season schedule.

Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil poured in 32 points, 16 coming in the fourth quarter. Teammate Javon Grant posted 24 points for the Purple Dragons.